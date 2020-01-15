In drunken brawl, youth kills friend in Chennai

The Mylapore police on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old youth for allegedly murdering his 50-year-old friend under the influence of alcohol.

The police said the victim, Mohan, 50, was a cook. He and his friend Yogesh were consuming alcohol in Pallakku Managar on Monday night.

Following a quarrel, Yogesh drew a knife and slashed Mohan’s leg. Mohan, however, walked on, without noticing that his leg was bleeding and collapsed on the road.

On information, police personnel from Mylapore reached the spot and sent the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem. Yogesh was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Painter murdered

Another murder was reported in Mangadu on Tuesday. The police said Yuvaraj, 28, a painter from Anu Garden, left home on Monday night, and did not return. His body was found near Esawaran Nagar, Kovur. The body bore deep wounds.

Yuvaraj was estranged from his wife, and had a running feud with his wife’s family.