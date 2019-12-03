In-demand pay wards in govt. hospitals to get a facelift

There is a steady demand for pay wards in four government hospitals, including two maternity hospitals, in the city. Witnessing good occupancy rates at these wards, the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) that manages these facilities is currently giving a facelift to the pay wards.

Presently, four government hospitals have pay wards — Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (IOG) and Government Hospital for Women and Children, Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital (KGH) for Women and Children and Gastrointestinal Bleed Centre of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

Officials of TNMSC said in all these hospitals, the pay ward occupancy rate was 90% to 100%.

“The demand for these pay wards is very good. The deans of these institutions have been asking for expansion of the wards. We have taken up renovation of wards at RGGGH, and are increasing the number of rooms at IOG,” an official said. Eleven rooms are being added at IOG, he said.

Renovation works

TNMSC has taken up remodelling and renovation works at the pay wards at a cost of ₹181 lakh at RGGGH, ₹64 lakh at IOG and ₹26 lakh in Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

There was a steady patronage for these wards among patients from lower middle-income groups, he said, adding: “The clinical care provided at the hospital is the same whether a patient is admitted to a general ward or pay ward. Patients prefer pay wards for want of privacy. They may require prolonged hospital stay, and here comes the increased need for privacy. In maternity hospitals, the hospital stay is for two to three days and women prefer pay wards due to the need for privacy.”

Hospital authorities said at times, the demand was so high that it was impossible to meet it.

R. Jayanthi, dean of RGGGH, said, “The demand for these pay wards is on the rise. Now, we get patients from all sections of society, and many prefer to stay in pay wards.”

She added that the pay wards at the hospital were being renovated. The work to give a facelift included refurbishing furniture, wall tiles and aesthetic look for the rest rooms.

Authorities said many persons belonging to middle and upper middle-income groups, IPS officials, politicians, MLAs and their relatives are seeking treatment at government hospitals and they prefer pay wards. “These wards are maintained clean and are neat,” an official said.

Rooms and cost

The pay wards comprise single occupancy, double occupancy, four-sharing and dormitory, and the types vary from hospital to hospital. Officials added that the revenue generated by these wards are given back to these institutes by way of improvement works. On an average, the pay wards at RGGGH generate ₹150 lakh a year, while IOG and KGH generate ₹68 lakh and ₹39 lakh respectively and Stanley Hospital ₹36 lakh a year.