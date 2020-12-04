In Chennai’s KK Nagar, MTC bus gets stuck after road caves in

CHENNAI

04 December 2020 15:22 IST

An MTC bus was stuck after a small portion of Kamarajar Road in K.K. Nagar caved in around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to police the bus, on route 12G, was headed from KK Nagar to Anna Square with four passengers. “There was a burst in a pipeline line laid beneath the road and a small portion of the stretch caved in. The wheel of the bus got stuck in the pit,” said K Balakrishnan Pillai, traffic enforcement inspector, K K Nagar.

No passenger was hurt in the incident. “It happened around 12:30 p.m. the MTC wrecker vehicle was brought to the spot and the bus was removed safely. We managed the traffic and ensured there was not much traffic hold up. The stretch was cleared by 1:30 p.m,” he added.