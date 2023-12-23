In Chennai, uncertainty over Cyclone Michaung relief fund still looms

December 23, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - Chennai

Shakeela Dayalan (50) says she was turned away after she had stood for four hours in queue with the token for the Cyclone Michaung relief fund distributed at the Public Distribution System (PDS) outlet on G.A Road in Old Washermanpet. She was told that her name was not in the beneficiary list. Why did they give me a token then, she wondered.

Meanwhile, R. Muthulakshmi (48), white-card-holder in West Mambalam alleges she has been waiting since December 20 for the verification process of her application to begin, but there has been no action taken so far. “Further, no ration items are distributed at the shops while this is ongoing, which adds to our woes,” she claimed.

The doubts about whether one is an eligible beneficiary or not continue, even days after the distribution of relief was formally kickstarted. How soon and how effective will the government resolve this, is the question.

As per the public distribution system officials, rice cardholders who are not taxpayers or employees of the State and central governments are directly eligible and will be handed the cash in producing the token. As for taxpayers and white card i.e. sugar cards and non-commodity cardholders who wish to receive the amount, they will get an application form wherein they must specify if water entered their premises, if they have faced any damages or if their livelihood was affected, along with their name, address and bank details.

The verification process will be either through a phone call or physical inspection by Zonal-level officials of the local body - Corporation, municipality or panchayat. Sources in the PDS mentioned that the verification process began yesterday in the Tambaram area and is expected to be completed by this week across the city.

Indummathi (name changed), a 50-year-old rice card-holding resident of Royapettah claimed that her husband was a retired State government worker, yet, the employees at the PDS outlets denied them even an application for availing of the Rs. 6000.

An official in the PDS said the rules are that all with tokens needed to receive the funds and those requesting applications must be given the forms. “The allegations that some are denied funds or applications can also be sheer false propaganda. If a beneficiary is on the tenth floor, it is unlikely water entered the household. But vehicle damage could have occurred. In any case, the application will be given and an enquiry will be done by the Corporation. Beneficiary selection will be done based on the application which will be done by the Greater Chennai Corporation,” he said.

As for Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu, when the taluk office was contacted, officials were unaware of the process to be taken up for the applications.

As per the toll-free helpline for Cyclone Michaung, the processing procedure will be decided by the government based on the total number of applications received.

With no answer, the lack of certainty grows along with the queues outside the PDS outlets.