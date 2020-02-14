In Chennai, this intersection has had no working traffic signal for years

Chaos prevail on Royapettah High Road junction during peak hours every day, as the road is narrow and the traffic signal on this important stretch has not been working for years.

Royapettah Government Hospital, schools and the Provident Fund office are located on Royapettah High Road. Thousands of motorists use this stretch. But since the signal does not work, vehicles do not wait for others to pass by and due to this, traffic snarls are common during peak hours. Ambulances that go to Royapettah Government Hospital too get caught in the traffic sometimes.

“The signal does not work on regular days, but when some VIP uses this stretch, it suddenly starts functioning. The next day only the amber light keeps blinking,” said Rasool Ahmed, a resident of Royapettah High Road.

Local residents also complain that accidents have taken place due to the lack of signals. “My wife is frightened to ride through this junction. Buses, bikes and cars ply through this junction at high speed during non-peak hours,” said K. Vijay, a medical representative who uses the stretch frequently.

Residents and motorists also complain that there are no policemen at this junction to regulate traffic. “This signal is few feet away from the Royapettah police station. It is surprising to see the negligence,” said Mr. Ahmed.

The residents want the Chennai traffic police to address the issue at the earliest. “At present, it is free for all. They should make the signal work and also deploy policemen at the junction. It is not enough if they collect fines for not wearing helmets, they should ensure safety of motorists by having adequate working signals,” said Mr. Vijay.