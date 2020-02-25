In Chennai, schoolchildren get to display their stamp collections at the Philatelic Bureau

CHENNAI

25 February 2020 11:45 IST

The collections of 228 students from 12 schools is on display at ‘Clubfest 2020’, a month-long philatelic exhibition

For the first time, the Philatelic Bureau, Anna Road Head Post Office, is hosting the philately collections of students.

The collections of 228 students from 12 schools is on display at ‘Clubfest 2020’, a month-long philatelic exhibition. The Department of Posts organised the exhibition as a step to promote philately among schoolchildren. Of the 227 philately clubs opened in schools, nearly 160 are in Chennai.

The members of these philately clubs are encouraged to collect stamps and also trained in exhibiting their collection through workshops. They get to learn how to sequence stamps that could tell a story and showcase them in a theme. M. Sampath, Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle, had earlier released a special cover on the occasion of the display.

Officials of the Postal Department said nearly 270 entries were received from members of philately clubs. The chosen students were given an opportunity to showcase their stamp collection. Some of the themes of the stamps on display included food and nutrition, sports, transport, women empowerment and Indian Armed Forces.

Such exhibitions will expose budding philatelists to the art of showcasing their exhibits. The clubs have also encouraged children to open philatelic accounts in post offices. Of the 15,584 such accounts across the State, 2,449 were opened in 2019-20. Similarly, in Chennai City region, there are 3,650 philatelic accounts now. Of these, 771 were opened during this fiscal, an official said.

The Philately Bureau organises exhibition on a particular theme every month. In March, there are plans to host an exhibition on women empowerment to mark International Women’s day, officials added.