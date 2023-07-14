In Chennai, have you seen this brick and mortar structure by the side of Thiru-Vi-Ka bridge?

July 14, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

A brick and mortar structure on the banks of the Adyar within earshot of the Thiru-Vi-Ka bridge is redolent of the past. That is, if one bothers to run their eyeballs over it. So lack-lustre, this structure can be easily missed. According to a WRD source, this structure would have been part of an offtake well facility, with provision for one person to stay to carry out operations.

The structure is dilapidated. Its roof was designed like a conical hat, but it takes imagination to piece together a missing half. In what is left of this roof, TMT bars, almost blackish from continued rusting, stick out of concrete like bones in the torso of a malnourished human. The circular structure had been defined with two concrete, TMT-bar rings. What is raised over both rings retains the circularity. Essentially bricks held fast by cement, it suggests careful masonry work. A cement trellis window is parked on the top, right below the roof, more for ventilation than a view. The fast-disintegrating structure is from Madras. As the drumbeats of an approaching Madras Day (August 22) is getting louder, why not pay thought to reconstructing this structure and preserve it as a memento from Madras? As it stands now, a shock of calatropis (milkweed) shoots keeping it company, it is a picture of neglect.

Listening in to those feeble beats of heritage

The drumbeats of nostalgia, what is dotingly nicknamed Madras in these parts, are once again within hearing range. These beats would become more persistent and strident in the weeks leading up to Madras Day. As the city and its admirers take in these beats, The Hindu Downtown is going to have its ears cocked for the missing feeble beats. The exercise marks an attempt to celebrate and thereby preserve heritage that lies in neglect and is fading from our midst.

