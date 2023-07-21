In Chennai, dangling cables, damaged footpaths around telecom poles, pose multiple hazards say residents

July 21, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

One of the biggest eyesores in Chennai, is cables running across the city, from telecom poles onto pavements and street lights. Sometimes, cables fall to the ground, other times they get entangled with tree branches, or hang dangerously low. The installation of telecom poles also causes damage to existing pavements that are then put right in a generally haphazard manner.

Geeta Padmanabha, secretary of the RMSM residents welfare association and long-time resident of Radhakrishnan Nagar, recently held a dharna to protest the installation of a pole on the footpath of Dr. Radhakrishnan Main Road. “This one kilometer-long, impediment-free footpath is important in this residential area that is prone to heavy traffic as it provides safety. The footpath is now damaged and the good quality tiles have been broken and removed,” says the 77-year-old..

On July 6 2023, Ms. Padmanabhan sat on a dharna when she noticed a pole being installed on a dug-up portion of the footpath. Her dharna till July 8, when she was promised by the service provider that it would be removed. However, on July 11, she saw that several poles were being installed towards the Kalakshetra road, and sat on a dharna again, and the next evening, the poles were removed.

C Ramakrishnan, secretary, Federation of Adyar Residents Welfare Associations, says a telecom pole can be found in every nook and corner. On July 12, Mr. Ramakrishnan raised a complaint with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to remove cables that had been entangled on a tree on 1 Main Road, Gandhi Nagar and in three days, the matter was resolved. “Cables are laid haphazardly and pass through trees across the city. But I am grateful to the GCC for taking action”, he says.

A senior Corporation official says for the most part, poles are installed after provision of a ‘No Objection Certificate’. “The pole’s position is also taken into consideration in the application process and it always should be at one end of the pavement, away from the road.”

Applications for installing poles are sent to GCC from ELCOT and within a period of 60 days, must either be approved or rejected. Since January this year, the electrical department of GCC has received 6,943 applications for installing poles of which 1,276 have been approved and 1,868 are in progress. An official says the application process goes through many levels from the regional deputy commissioners to electrical engineers prior to approval but despite this, cables are unchecked.

To establish an over-ground telegraph or optical fibre cable line, every application must be accompanied by a one-time non-refundable fee of ₹1,000 per kilometre, exclusive of taxes. So far, the payment for erecting poles in 2023-24for Airtel (821 poles) is ₹54.70 lakhs, Jio (1,48,225 poles) is ₹16.82 crore and ACT (80 poles) is ₹1.58 lakhs.

Residents say that Chennai will not be ‘Singara Chennai’ unless cables are removed or at least, regulated.