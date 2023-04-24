In Cadbury Iniya Kondattam, a sweet named after your favourite celebrities 

April 24, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Cadbury Dairy Milk has joined hands with The Hindu in its latest campaign Cadbury Iniya Kondattam, a delicious journey that celebrates the ‘Pride of Tamil Nadu’. It brings on board five icons from the State across the fields of sports, entertainment and cooking and honours them with Cadbury Dairy Milk infused desserts named after them, which will be available at large sweet and café chains across Chennai.

The 45-day-long campaign will commence with a five-episode YouTube mini-series, where celebrities recount their sweet memories about life and their milestones and journey to stardom in a fun and warm-hearted conversations. The guests — cricketer Dinesh Karthik, rapper, singer, and lyricist Arivu, actor Priya Bhavani Shankar, singer and television personality Sivaangi Krishna Kumar and celebrity chef Damu — are not just household names in Tamil Nadu but vibrant personalities who share a connection with the Tamil audience.

In the show, hosted by food historian and chef Rakesh Raghunathan, the guests share their fondest memories associated with food and cheerful anecdotes to give viewers a peek into their alluring life. Furthermore, Chef Rakesh prepares their favourite traditional sweets with the infusion of Cadbury Dairy Milk to honour and applaud their sweet memories. The celebrities’ namesake dishes — Dinesh Karthik’s Chocolate Paal Halwa, Arivu’s Chocolate Kamarkattu, Priya Bhavani Shankar’s Chocolate Paruppu Payasam, Sivaangi’s Choco Nut Mittai, and Damu’s Chocolate Pongal — were infused with Cadbury Dairy Milk, bringing a delicious and modern twist to traditional recipes. The unique range of sweets would be available for sale at select outlets of Ganga Sweets, Hot Breads and Sangeetha Veg Restaurants in Chennai until the end of May.

Cadbury Iniya Kondattam was conceived to bring Chennaiites closer to their beloved stars by getting them to sample and cherish a slice of their wonderful journey through their favourite food. By blending Cadbury Dairy Milk with regional sweet delicacies, the brand has created a truly unique and flavoursome sweet experience.

Speaking about the campaign, Nitin Saini, vice-president, marketing, Mondelez India, said, “The one thing that’s consistent across everyone’s childhood is the memorable taste of Cadbury Dairy Milk. And till date, India’s favourite chocolate continues to weave moments of joy for its consumers. Straddling this thought, the campaign aims to bring the Chennai consumers closer to their beloved stars with Cadbury Dairy Milk as the common thread, binding them with their stars’ wonderful and flavoursome journey. Further, adding a twist by celebrating every celeb’s favourite food with their fans. We are thankful to Dinesh Kartik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Arivu, Sivaangi Krishnakumar, and Chef Damu for their candour and coming on board for this initiative. It’s good to see that the conversations will inspire people to learn from their highs and lows to ultimately lead a meetha journey. We believe this is the beginning of a long-standing relationship with the consumers of Tamil Nadu.”

Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer of The Hindu Group, said, “Food and the memories attached to it go deep for all of us. Our aim, in the campaign, is to give the best and memorable campaign as solutions to the brand that is Tamil Nadu’s favourite.” Two more episodes will soon be released. Scan the QR code to watch and learn how to make some truly unique, delicious and easy-to-cook sweets.