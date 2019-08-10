Governor calls on Prime Minister

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday, stated an official communication from the Raj Bhavan. Later in the day, the Governor also called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mr. Purohit had on Thursday met President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Tasmac shops to remain shut on August 15

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) shops and the bars attached to them in Chennai will remain closed on August 15 on account of Independence Day. According to a statement issued by Chennai Collector R. Seethalakshmi, FL2 bars in clubs and FL3 bars in hotels will also remain closed.

Man arrested for bomb hoaxes

The city police have arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly made twenty hoax calls to the police control room, claiming that bombs were planted at the residence of the Chief Minister on Greenways Road. He was earlier arrested on July 28 when he made a similar call. He was frustrated as the police had failed to act on his complaint to trace his missing wife.

‘Funding for scientific research on the decline’

Scientists, academicians and students who took part in a rally under the banner “India March for Science (IMFS)” on Friday expressed concern over the decline of funding for scientific research in the country. Uma Ramachandran, Convenor, organising committee, IMFS in Chennai, said though certain programmes were relatively better funded, the funding for research in basic science had drastically declined.

Protest against sending off station master

The Dakshin Railway Employees’ Union (DREU) on Friday organised a protest in front of the Divisional Railway Manager’s office, in the Southern Railway headquarters in the city, to condemn the sending off of Palghat Division Station Master R.K. Unnikrishnan. Slogans were raised against the BJP-led government for invoking the colonial-era rule to voluntarily retire him on grounds of “inefficiency”.

Main suspect arrested in red sanders case

The Red Hills Forest Range officers on Tuesday arrested the main suspect who handed over red sanders logs to a couple in Tiruverkadu for packing before shipping them on Tuesday. The police received information about red sanders hidden in a house on Reddy Street, and had raided it and found 33 logs. During inquiry, it was found that a man named Rajesh had given the logs to them.

Heritage auto show in Thiruvanmiyur

Madras Heritage Motoring Club, a premier vintage and classic car and bike club, will conduct “The Chennai Heritage Auto Show” on August 18 at Sri Ramachandra Convention Centre, Thiruvanmiyur. About 140 vintage and classic cars and 40 bikes are expected to participate. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Actor Revathi will inaugurate the event and nearly 25,000 people are likely to visit. V. Sumantran, chairman, Celeris Technologies, will give a talk on “History of automobiles in Tamil Nadu”, along with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, as part of Madras Week celebrations.