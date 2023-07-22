In bid to curb crime, seven detained under Goondas Act in Chennai in one week

July 22, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner, Sandeep Rai Rathore, has issued orders detaining seven suspects under the Goondas Act over the past week.

As a part of an ongoing drive against rowdy elements and a drive against crime offenders, various steps are being initiated to identify persons who indulge in criminal activities and to arrest them, to prevent the occurrence of crimes under the Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction.

On the instructions of the Commissioner, persons who repeatedly commit crimes are being detained under the Goondas Act.

Police said from January 1, 2023 to July 21, 2023, 220 criminals who were involved in murders, attempts to murder and in causing disturbances to public peace; 53 criminals involved in thefts, chain snatchings, robberies and cheating cases; 41 criminals who sold banned tobacco products, ganja and drugs; one person who committed a cyber crime; eight persons who were engaged in prostitution; two persons who outraged the modesty of women and one person who smuggled ration rice, totaling 326, were detained under the Goondas Act.

