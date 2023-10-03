ADVERTISEMENT

In Annie Besant’s life, difficulties became a catalyst for her growth

October 03, 2023 10:43 am | Updated 10:43 am IST - CHENNAI

Tim Boyd, international president of the Theosophical Society, spoke of the British theosophist’s life and struggles, and the need to create awareness about the Society’s mission, while delivering a lecture in Chennai recently

The Hindu Bureau

Annie Besant | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Difficulties, loss, pain and suffering, became catalysts to growth, in the life of leaders such as Annie Besant, said Tim Boyd, international president of the Theosophical Society.

Delivering a lecture in Chennai, on the birth anniversary Annie Besant, who was a British theosophist and women’s rights activist who worked extensively in India, on Sunday, October 1, 2023, Mr. Boyd said many leaders had achieved greatness after facing challenges and crises. “Martin Luther King was no stranger to difficulties and troubles,” said Mr. Boyd. Pointing to the despondency of central figures such as Arjuna in the epic Mahabharata, Mr. Boyd said: “No despondency; no Gita.” Mr. Boyd also spoke of the challenges faced by Jesus Christ, the abuse and torture he underwent, and his ultimate crucifixion.

Stressing the need for creating awareness among residents of Chennai about pursuing the mission of the Theosophical Society to serve humanity by cultivating an understanding and realisation of its ageless wisdom, Mr. Boyd said the facilities in the campus including the library, would be open for residents seeking self-transformation and promotion of the unity of all life.

Mr. Boyd said Annie Besant, who was the first woman president of the Indian National Congress, worked to give a voice to the people to determine their present and future. “She was a woman who founded schools of all types. Women’ education, something that was overlooked, was exceedingly important. She wrote more than 50 books. She was described as a diamond soul. She laid the foundation to build the future [of] India. It is a good thing to remember people who are great,” said Mr. Boyd.

