In an unusual occurrence, ‘melanistic’ pelicans sighted in Pallikaranai marshland

November 27, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two pelicans with aberrant plumage were reportedly spotted at Pallikaranai marshland last week.

These pelicans, brownish in colour, were near a flock of spot-billed pelicans but appeared to be isolated from them, said K.V.R.K. Thirunaranan of The Nature Trust, who observed the birds for four hours. He added that the brownish pelicans were resting separately from the other spot-billed pelicans, which are known to congregate and nest in considerable numbers in Pallikaranai, and from each other. It should be noted that brown pelican is a different species that lives in the southern coasts of the United States and are not migratory.

According to Mr. Thirunaranan, this is not the first sighting of such differently-coloured pelicans. In 2005, two unusual, brightly-coloured pelicans were sighted at Pulicat lake and Nelapattu bird sanctuary. The sighting has been documented in Marine Ornithology, a science journal on conservation.

Dipu Karuthedathu, a bird watcher with a keen interest in pelagic birds, told The Hindu that colour aberrations were normally rare in many species. “In some birds such as feral pigeons, it is in their genes for individuals to be of different colours – black or white. But in pelicans it is rare,” he said.

“In this case, it could be melanism – a condition that causes birds to have an excess of dark pigmentation – but we cannot know until we do a proper study,” he added.