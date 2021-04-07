In a neglected state

A sprawling park, Ashoka park, and a vast playground area, today is in a state of ruins, due to neglect over the years. The playground, and park is located adjacent to each other, and situated at Pallava Garden and Thiruttani Nagar, Pallavaram.

The park and the playground was thrown open to the public on April 10, 2005, the park was maintained for a couple of years, before being neglected.

The premises of the park is nothing short of a trash yard, the benches in the park are missing, a play equipment damaged. The fountain facility at the park is too damaged.

Last year, though steps were taken to clean the premises of the park and the playground by the Pallavapuram municipality, the collected trash was dumped on Pallava Garden Second Avenue. The trash has not been removed till date, complain residents.

More than a week ago, the accumulated water from the fountain area, and the trash dumped in the area were removed by good Samaritans as it was proving to be a breeding ground for the mosquitoes. Apart, the walkers cut and prune the branches of trees abutting the walkers’ path on the playground as it is proving to be a hindrance when walking, residents pointed out.

The well in the park has to be de-silted and trash removed. From the well, water is taken through a motor pump-set to water the plants and the trees in the park. As the main entrance to the park doesn’t have a gate, and the park and the playground lacks illumination facility, after sunset, the park and the playground is used by lovers and drunkards, add residents.

The area near the well is a perfect drinking spot for the tipplers. The tipplers have dumped food leftovers, cigarette stubs and liquor bottles.

The anti-social elements have plugged off the illumination facility power wire lines from the main line. Besides, they have removed the illumination facility lamp posts from the playground. The lamp posts were installed every 30-feet at the playground. Daily, in the morning scores of children, and youngsters play tennis, shuttle, badminton, volley-ball, and basketball.

Playing cricket and football is strictly prohibited as it may cause injuries to walkers, and break the window panes at homes located around the playground, say residents.

Visitors to the park emphasised that steps should be taken to shift a trash yard located adjacent to the park and the playground. The trash yard is located on Pallava Garden Second Avenue. The collected trash from Pallava Garden and Thiruttani Nagar, is dumped here, before it is transported in a lorry to a waste centre located on Pallavaram – Thoraipakkam 200-Feet Radial Road.

The visitors complained that they are unable to take rest after walks due to the foul smell emanating from the yard.

The park was constructed at a cost of rupees 10 lakhs jointly by Chennai Metropolitan Developmental Authority (CMDA), Pallavapuram Municipality, and by the public. The park was developed under Community Based Environment Development (CBED), CMDA. The park was inaugurated by B. Valarmathi, a politician.

Besides, name boards should be installed at the three entrances to the park and the playground. We have taken up the issues at periodic intervals over the years with the authorities concerned at the municipality. But, of no avail, walkers say.