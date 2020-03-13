In a first, man booked as cyber-law offender

CHENNAI

13 March 2020

He is an engineering graduate from Cuddalore

Sleuths of the cyber crime wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have, in a first, booked a 23-year-old engineering graduate as a cyber-law offender.

He created fake social media accounts in the name of celebrities, befriended women and threatened to upload their pictures on the internet.

C. Vignesh is an engineering graduate from Cuddalore. He was booked under the Tamil Nadu Act 14 of 1982, as a cyber law offender, by Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan.

The cyber-crime wing of the CCB, attached to the Greater Chennai police, has been receiving complaints from women about a person, who, posing as a serial/film actor on social media, threatened them.

A team was formed by C. Easwara Moorthy, ACP, CCB, and G. Nagajothi, DCP, CCB - 1. “During investigation, we found out that the man had created fake social media profiles of film/serial actors. Many women started befriending him, and in due course, he shared his mobile number with them,” said a police officer. The women then shared their pictures with him, and after some time, he would call them over the phone and threaten them.

“He warned the women that if they did not deposit a certain amount in his account, he would edit their photos and upload them on the internet,” said a police officer.

The police started tracing the number from which he sent the messages and made calls. “We also tracked the bank account, and all these led us to Vignesh. He was arrested and remanded in the Puzhal prison,” said an officer.

“People should not befriend unknown persons on social media and share personal details. There are many fraudsters like Vignesh who are waiting for an opportunity to loot gullible people. We have been creating shortfilms to raise awareness on social media safety. We are also planning awareness programmes in colleges,” added the officer.

Pavan Duggal, cyber law expert and Supreme Court lawyer, said social media crimes are prevalent as offenders presume that they will not be caught. “The police should also ensure that they collect sufficient electronic evidence so that the offender is convicted,” he said.