In a first, Madras University V-C teaches management course to PG students

March 01, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

A section of students of management studies in the University of Madras is being taught by their Vice Chancellor, S. Gowri.

The Department of Management Studies issued a circular recently stating that “The V-C would handle the Applied Operations Research subject for MBA regular batch students for the semester.” Each session is for three hours, according to the circular.

“We were looking for a visiting professor to teach the course. I teach for the regular batch and we used to assign it to a visiting professor for the self-supporting students. When we were discussing it in the presence of the V-C, he offered to teach. He said, ‘If that is the case I can take the class as I am teaching students in Anna University.’ We were more than happy,” said J. Khaja Sheriff, head of the department.

Prof Gowri conducted the first class on Monday and will take another class on Wednesday.

The payment for guest faculty is nominal and those who come to teach have “rich, industrial experience and their time is precious”, Mr. Sheriff said. Mr. Gowri will teach on an honorary basis.

Prof. Gowri said, “As the founder-head of the Industrial Manufacturing Department in Anna University, I continue to teach manufacturing engineering, an elective for undergraduate students. Here (in Madras University) I offered to handle the Operations Research course in the physical mode. I have split the class into two sessions of 1.5-2 hours each so that it doesn’t disturb my (administrative) work.”

The V-C said he felt energetic and youthful, in teaching. “It is my favourite subject and I enjoy taking classes,” he added.

A former head of the department P.T. Srinivasan said, “For the first time in the history of Madras University, as far as I can recollect, the Vice Chancellor of the University, has come forward to teach a course in a postgraduate programme.”