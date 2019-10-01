In a first, girl bags President of India Prize

Kavitha Gopal, who graduated with a B. Tech degree in Computer Science and Engineering on Monday, created history by becoming the first girl student of the Indian Institute Technology-Madras to win the President of India Prize.

At the Institute’s 56th convocation, she received the prize and medals from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With a CGPA of 9.95, she also bagged the Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya Memorial Prize and the B. Ravichandran Memorial Prize for the highest CGPA in B. Tech CSE. She shared the first two prizes with Pradyumna Venkatesh Chari of B. Tech (Electrical Engineering).

Ms. Gopal, who studied at the Atomic Energy Central School, Anupuram, and later at the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kalpakkam, is currently employed at Google India, Bengaluru, as a software engineer.

“I enjoyed my course work and worked diligently,” she said. Her extra-curricular activities included participating in the international collegiate programming contest of the Association for Computing Machinery.