In 3 months, facilities for women in all public toilets

The Chennai Corporation will create facilities for women and children in public toilets, including breastfeeding rooms, at 220 locations across the city in three months.

Inaugurating a modern toilet complex in T. Nagar near Panagal Park on Friday, Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said the modernisation of the toilets would use CSR funds.

“People will be permitted to use the toilets free of cost. At least four employees will clean each of the toilets. The cost of maintenance of the toilet in T. Nagar’s Panagal Park is estimated at ₹9 lakh every year,” he said. The toilet has been renovated using CSR funding from Star Health Insurance. Many commercial areas will get better toilets after the completion of the first phase of renovation of toilets. Subsequently, all 853 community toilet complexes with 6,641 seats will be renovated.

Companies and banks will engage staff at these toilets, across two shifts a day. One worker will clean and maintain 10 toilet seats per shift. “A feedback mechanism has been put in place so that users can comment on the maintenance. We will assess the performance of the companies periodically,” the Commissioner said.

“The empanelled list of housekeeping companies will be shared with the corporates and the banks soon,” he added.

SHE toilets

The tender for SHE toilets at 84 locations under the Nirbhaya scheme is due on January 28. The project will add 150 toilets to the city. Currently, Teynampet zone has the largest number of toilets, at 149 locations. Valasaravakkam has just 34 toilets at six locations.