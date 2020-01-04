In 3 months, extraction of groundwater will be monitored

To assess variations in the city’s water table and the extent of extraction, Chennai Metrowater will soon launch a project for real-time online monitoring of the groundwater levels.

The agency will sink borewells at 200 locations across the city and monitor changes in the water table. Officials said borewells will be sunk according to soil conditions and digital water level recorders will be fitted. This will help Metrowater observe the levels at fortnightly and monthly intervals.

“It will help us to assess the level in different locations immediately after the rain and the level of extraction during and after monsoon. The observations will be uploaded on the Metrowater website for consumers to check the water table in their area,” said an official.

Metrowater engineers will also be able to plan drinking water distribution in accordance with the water table in a particular ward. If the level is low in a particular area, engineers may increase water supply accordingly. Similarly, audit of groundwater extraction in each ward and rainwater harvesting will also be done. The data will help in assessing the need for recharge and level of exploitation in an area and help check excessive pumping of water, officials said. Tenders have been called and the project may to be launched in three months.

Level up

On an average, city’s water table was at 4.38 m in December. The level has increased marginally compared to November, when it stood at 4.52 m. At present, the agency manually collates monthly data on water levels and quality through 145 shallow observation wells. Real-time monitoring of groundwater is one of the many schemes planned this year. The agency plans to map water supply and sewerage network on GIS platform. The ₹5.99-cr. project aims to gather information on maintenance of the network immediately and strengthen basic infrastructure for future needs. This year, plans are afoot to provide a water supply network to 12 added areas, including Mugalivakkam, Pallikaranai, Manali, Perungudi, Chinnasekkadu and Kottivakkam.