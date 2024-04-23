GIFT a SubscriptionGift
In 28 days, Chennai police book 87 cases, arrest 134 suspects, seize nearly 140 kg of ganja

In addition to the seizure of ganja, police also seized heroin and LSD stamps, along with cash and vehicles

April 23, 2024 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a special drive against drugs including ganja in the Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) limits over the past 28 days, 87 cases were registered and 134 suspects were arrested by the city police. A total of 139.6 kg of ganja, 17 grams of heroin, 25 LSD stamps, 750 grams of ganja chocolates and 1,171 psychotropic tablets were seized.

On the orders of Chennai Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Rai Rathore, police personnel in the city have been frequently conducting special raids under the ‘Drive Against Drugs’ campaign, to identify and arrest drug smugglers and peddlers.

From March 26 to April 22, special teams were deployed to keep a close watch on the sale of narcotic substances. Apart from the drugs, ₹1.76 lakh in cash, 21 mobile phones, 11 motorcycles, and four autorickshaws were also seized from the suspects.

The police also conducted intensive investigations and collected details of the assets and bank accounts of 2,423 accused persons involved in 1,243 cases registered in connection with the seizure of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) since 2021 and so far, 1,220 bank accounts have been frozen, said police.

From January 1 until April 22 this year, 103 persons accused in NDPS cases have been detained under the Goondas Act.

The Commissioner has warned that the Greater Chennai Police will continue to keep a close watch and stringent action will be taken as per the law, against those who are smuggling and selling ganja and other drugs.

