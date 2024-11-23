ADVERTISEMENT

Improvement works at Sholinganallur lake

Published - November 23, 2024 11:06 pm IST

The exercise includes increasing the lake’s storage capacity and creating a walker’s pathway around it

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick

Sholinganallur lake is under Greater Chennai Corporation’s watch, and the civic body is now sprucing up the waterbody divesting it of water hyacinth and carrying out a deweeding exercise on an afforested bund. The images were taken on November 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

The Sholinganallur lake opposite Infosys on Old Mahabalipuram Road is under Greater Chennai Corporation’s watch, and the civic body is now carrying out improvement works at the waterbody.

ADVERTISEMENT

B. Rajasekar, zonal officer, Zone 15, says, “The exercise being carried out on the instructions of GCC Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran and GCC’s Regional Deputy Commissioner — South M.P. Amith, is primarily focussed on increasing the lake’s storage capacity. A walker’s pathway will be constructed around the perimeter of the lake. The island in the lake meant to promote biodiversity will be improved upon.”

An amphibian machine is now seen parked at the lake. The lake was carpeted with water hyacinth, which has been removed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whiskered terns around a stump of a perch at Sholinganallur lake on November 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

Long ago, tree plantation efforts had been initiated on one side of the lake. This patch with grown trees is now being spruced up, weeds and other unwanted vegetation being taken out of the equation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The lake has a rich avian life and there has been documentation of how the bronze-winged jacana used it as one of the waterbodies with which to stage its “comeback” in Chennai. Now, the bronze-winged jacana has become a common sight, being found around almost every waterbody in and around Chennai.

Sholinganallur lake is under Greater Chennai Corporation’s watch, and the civic body is now sprucing up the waterbody divesting it of water hyacinth and carrying out a deweeding exercise on an afforested bund. The images were taken on November 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

The whistling ducks (the lesser and the fulvous) have also had this lake as their local address at various points of time.

During winter, whiskered terns can be seen flying about circling the lake with nervous excitement. The only image of avians attached with this report shows two whiskered terns around a stump of a perch at the lake. Improving the island at the lake should increase avian traffic.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US