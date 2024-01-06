GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Improve storage capacity of Esa Lake in Thirunindravur, say residents

While 100 families are still dependent on the lake for agriculture, it is a drinking water source for about 1,000 households and also helped recharge the groundwater

January 06, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

K. Lakshmi

The storage in Thirunindravur’s Esa Lake, which was brimming with water after the downpour last month, is dwindling rapidly. Residents of the surrounding villages want the waterbody to be improved as it is their main drinking water and irrigation source.

Residents of villages, such as Anaikattucheri and Sorancheri, near Pattabiram, said an earthen channel formed to link water from the lake to the Cooum during the rainy season had led to a quick drop in storage. This was done in order to reduce inundation in some areas around the lake.

Every year, low-lying areas, such as Periyar Nagar, Muthamizh Nagar, and Sudesi Nagar, are waterlogged for days on end whenever the lake overflows. K. Mugundhan, coordinator of the Unpolluted Cooum Protection Committee, said: “Water from the waterbody continues to flow through the channel that crosses Anaikattucheri-Paruthipattu Road before joining the Cooum. Draining of its storage will grossly affect the agriculture and groundwater level in the neighbouring villages during summer. Paddy and brinjal are some of the crops cultivated in the region.”

While 100 families are still dependent on the lake for agriculture, it is a drinking water source for about 1,000 households and also helped recharge the groundwater, Mr. Mugundhan said. Rapid urbanisation and encroachments around the lake and catchment areas had led to breaches following waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Residents wanted the urbanisation near the lake to be restricted and its storage capacity to be increased. Officials of the Water Resources Department, however, said the channel had to be formed as part of the flood control according to the directive of Tiruvallur administration. This was to prevent about 2,400 houses in the area from getting marooned for several weeks. The water level is being maintained at a depth of 9.2 ft now against the lake’s full level of 12 ft.

A proposal has been sent to the government to construct storm-water drain in Periyar Nagar and link the rainwater to the Cooum through a channel and also repair the lake’s weirs at a cost of ₹25 crore. Moreover, the waterbody has also been proposed to be developed as a drinking water source, officials added.

