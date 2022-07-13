Imposter tries to dupe Corporation officials by posing as Mayor

Special Correspondent July 13, 2022 21:54 IST

He used the display picture of Priya with his mobile phone number

The police are probing a complaint on attempts by an imposter to dupe officials by using the display picture (DP) of Mayor Priya Rajan. The fraudster used her picture as the DP of his mobile phone number and had WhatsApp chats with a few officials in the Greater Chennai Corporation. Those messages made general enquiries like the location and other details and then said that he was in a meeting so he could not use the voice calls. The messenger told the officials about e-pay cards and asked them to log on to a website. One of the officials called out the fraudster. A complaint was lodged which has been forwarded to Cyber Crime Police for further investigation.



