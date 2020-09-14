Implementation of SC/ST Act inadequate, say leaders

Atrocities against the socially marginalised continue, they argue

Dalit leaders and activists charge that the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act that came into force 31 years ago has not been implemented effectively though violence against the socially marginalised continued.

D. Ravikumar, general secretary, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, said, “The problem is in the implementation of the legislation, just as in the case of other similar enactments such as the anti-dowry law. This is due to the fact that the society’s attitudes have not changed. Few days ago, the Madras High Court had said that investigating agencies are not doing a good job. The police have to take extra interest because they are the ones who register and investigate the cases.”

Mr. Ravikumar rejected charges of “misuse” of the legislation, by countering, “When it is not being used properly, where is the question of being misused? Whether it is being used or misused, it is the police that have the authority. Anyone can give a false case under any law but it is the police who look into the merit of the case.” He added, “In many instances, we have had to protest to ensure that a case is registered under the law.”

State-level committee meetings to monitor the implementation of the Act, chaired by Chief Minister for the State and by the District Collector in each district, have rarely happened. I. Pandiyan, executive director, Witness For Justice, an NGO, charged that several provisions of the Act have never been invoked by any State.

‘Collective fine’

For instance, Section 16 of the Act gives State government power to impose a ‘collective fine’ but it has never been invoked despite prevalence of discrimination and untouchability in Tamil Nadu. “The ‘collective fine’ clause has never been invoked in any of the incident so far despite the cruel form of untouchability being practised across India,” he said, referring to recorded instances of Dalits being denied access to common burial ground and Dalit cooks being boycotted by non-Dalits in government schools and so on.

Likewise, Rule 8 requires the State to set up an SC/ST Protection Cell at the State headquarters under the charge of a DGP/ ADGP/IGP but there was no information about any action in public domain. “If these protection cells are functioning effectively, then why has the number of atrocities increased especially during a pandemic,” he asked, referring to several reports that cases of atrocities against Dalits had risen during the pandemic in Tamil Nadu.

A. Kathir, executive director, Madurai-based NGO, Evidence, said, “Around 1,200 to 1,300 atrocity cases are filed annually and there are 1,600-odd police stations. This means that not even one case under SC/ST Act is filed in every police station in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, 50 State-level committees meant to monitor implementation of Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act) 1989 in Tamil Nadu should have met since 1995. But, only three meetings have taken place. So, how is this act being ‘misused’?”

He added: “According to the Act, there should be special courts, special judges and Special Public Prosecutors in every district. Only seven districts have the special courts in Tamil Nadu. The implementation is so weak.”