Chennai

Implement reservations in the proposed Upper House: Ravikumar

While reviving the upper house in Tamil Nadu Assembly, the State government must ensure reservation policy, said Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi general secretary and Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar.

In a statement, Mr. Ravikumar said the question that was on everyone’s mind was whether social justice would be ensured in the Upper House of the Assembly.

“While reservation has been implemented in the State Assemblies across India and the Lok Sabha, it is not implemented in the Upper House of the State Assemblies and the Rajya Sabha. The representation of the Dalits is not even one third in these Upper Houses. It is very important to implement reservations if the body is revived in Tamil Nadu,” he said.


