Impending cyclone brews memes and memories

December 04, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As the city and the State gear up to tackle the impending cyclonic storm Michaung, several residents took to social media platforms to share their past experiences with flooding and express distress over the dire situation.

From memes made up of popular scenes from comedy to apocalyptic films, the internet has been rife with an array of posts that either criticised the government or conveyed fear. “Experiencing Alleppey in Guduvanchery,” a resident said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) was tagged in some of the videos and photos of waterlogged streets posted online. The residents sought immediate action to pump out water from the inundated areas.

Actor Vinodhini Vaidyanathan joined in the spate of criticisms with a satirical video that went viral. “The Corporation has not been active since the Chennai floods; they are proactive only in taking measures during rains,” Ms. Vinodhini says in the post.

The condition of the roads was also put to discussion, with a resident of Chennai highlighting the absence of inlets for a macro stormwater drain (SWD) to relieve stagnated water. “...That’s the design. Big people, big thoughts. Velachery Tambaram road, Pallikaranai; #ChennaiRains,” the resident said in a post.

There were reels and memes galore on Instagram too, with residents bringing instances of waterlogging to the fore.

Even as eight years have gone by since the 2015 floods, the memories come flooding back to the residents.

