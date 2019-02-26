‘Impact-based forecasting more precise’

Impact-based forecasting is the next step in weather prediction services.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has started incorporating more details of damage that could occur in a region during the landfall of a cyclone. “This is the first step towards providing impact-based forecast,” said S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai.

He was speaking on the measures being taken to improve predictions on the sidelines of a ‘Seminar on Monsoons 2018’ held on Monday. “Efforts are on as part of the Monsoon Mission of India, a project of the Ministry of Earth Sciences. For instance, we could provide forecast on various factors such as the kind of impact of a wind blowing at a particular speed in exact locations or areas likely to be inundated with improved accuracy in ensemble predictions and observational network,” he said. The Monsoon Mission of India was aimed at improving monsoon prediction through high resolution models.

Northeast monsoon

He earlier elaborated on aspects of Northeast monsoon in 2018 that had four cyclones, factors that delayed onset of monsoon and cyclone Gaja and Pethai. Cyclones Titli and Luban took away the moisture from the region and that led to drastic reduction in rainfall over Tamil Nadu, he noted.

Moreover, clustering of tropical cyclones occurred simultaneously in the northern hemisphere. Global weather parameters were also not much conducive for a normal monsoon, he added.

N. Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, spoke on the aspects of Southwest monsoon 2018 and factors that contributed to early onset. Cyclones Titli and Luban delayed withdrawal of the monsoon in the region. B. Arul Malar Kannan, Scientist in-charge of Doppler Weather Radar facility, Chennai spoke on challenges in tracking cyclones in 2018.