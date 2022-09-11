Immunisation stepped up as cases of diphtheria surface in Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

With a few cases of diphtheria surfacing in Tamil Nadu this year, the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine has stepped up measures to ensure that routine immunisation as well as vaccination in schools is completed.

“Since January 2022, we suspected around 70 cases of diphtheria, based on the signs and symptoms. Of them, 13 turned out to be positive... The usual control measures, including contact tracing and ring immunisation, were taken immediately, as per the guidelines. Though the number of cases reported is not high and it is at the level of usual occurrence, we do not want to take any chances,” said T. S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

Ensuring compliance with immunisation was one of the key challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “As we all know, we had challenges in the previous years when schools were closed and there was a dip in school immunisation though we tried to reach school children through a community-based approach. School children need immunisation at five to six years for DPT [Diphtheria, Pertussis and Tetanus] booster and at 10 and 16 years with TD [Tetanus and Diphtheria], which is essential to prevent the occurrence of diphtheria,” he added.

The Directorate has stepped up measures to complete the school-based vaccination quickly, he said. “Sufficient quantity of vaccines is available with us, and we do not see any challenges as of now. What we would like to emphasise to [members of the] public and school authorities is that these vaccines are essential to prevent the occurrence of diphtheria in the community.”

Dr. Selvavinayagam noted that routine immunisation as well as school-based vaccination is vital.

He said paediatricians in the private sector should have a high degree of suspicion to pick up cases early and start anti-diphtheria serum immediately. “They also need to notify the case to public health authorities for initiating control measures. If there is any challenges in the availability of anti-diphtheria serum, they can refer the patient to government institutions,” he said.