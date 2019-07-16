‘Immediate treatment can save lives’

Persons who suffer cardiac arrest, if immediately shifted to hospital with required facilities, can be saved, say cardiologists. At Apollo Hospitals, in the recent past two patients — one aged 78 and another around 70 — had been saved, as they were attended to by a team of intervention cardiologists at the right time.

The most common cause for out of hospital cardiac arrest according to doctors, is cardiac disease, particularly coronary artery disease or structural heart diseases. Only 20% to 30% of such patients achieve return of spontaneous blood circulation and are admitted to hospitals. Even then the treatment outcome is low as other organs have been damaged due to lack of blood supply at the time of arrest, doctors say.

Senior interventional cardiologist Refai Showkatali said, “The most common reason for heart stopping is a block/blocks in arteries. Somebody who has a cardiac arrest should be transported to a hospital quickly.”

John Davies, Senior Consultant, Interventional Cardiologist Essex Cardiothoracic Centre, said immediate treatment had increased the survival rate from 10% to as much as 60% in such patients. The first hour after the patient is brought in is critical as the diagnosis needs to be made to maximise the chances of survival, Dr. Davies said.

“Such patients usually have an underlying cardiac problem. Often they have a sudden blockage of a coronary artery leading to a heart attack and that in turn leads to cardiac arrest,” he said.