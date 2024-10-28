GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IMH will not be privatised or managed by NGO: Health Minister

The Doctors’ Association for Social Equality and the Service Doctors’ and Post Graduates’ Association had registered their objection to any such move

Updated - October 28, 2024 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Ma. Subramanian

Ma. Subramanian

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday categorically said that the Tamil Nadu government will neither privatise the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in Chennai, nor hand over the management of the institute to an NGO.

In the last few days, associations including the Doctors’ Association for Social Equality and the Service Doctors’ and Post Graduates’ Association (SDPGA) had registered their objection to any move to hand over the management of the IMH to a not-for-profit, wholly government-owned company registered under the Companies Act, as stated in an official communication from Health Secretary Supriya Sahu to Director of Medical Education J. Sangumani.

Responding to a query on this, the Minister said that he came across this information on social media. “There is no such move. As in the case of other government hospitals, CSR contributions will be accepted by the IMH for its development. The IMH will neither be privatised, nor handed over to an NGO. This is the State government’s stand,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital

Referring to the official communication, the Minister said that the aim was to further improve the infrastructure of the IMH and get CSR contributions.

Listing the various measures taken by the government to improve the institute, he said that the Chief Minister, in December 2022, inaugurated a halfway home constructed at a cost of ₹2.30 crore and laid the foundation for a new building at a cost of ₹40 crore. The latter was being built to expand mental health services and take up research similar to that of NIMHANS, Bengaluru. In addition, a heritage building that was serving as a recreation hall on the IMH campus was being renovated at a cost of ₹4.62 crore. Services for children with autism were also launched at the IMH. About 520 residents received the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme cards, he said.

The SDPGA, in a statement, demanded that the government drop any such move that, it said, would pave the way for privatisation.

Published - October 28, 2024 07:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.