IMH wall turns colourful with messages

A group of college students on Monday brought colour and meaning to a portion of a compound wall of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

In line with the upcoming International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the students came up with theme-based painting on de-addiction and mental health to take the message to the public.

Nearly 36 students of Stella Maris College along with members of The Candles, an NGO, painted the wall with messages against addiction that included drug and alcohol abuse, and to stop the stigma and talk about mental health.

A few patients of IMH and postgraduates also joined the effort to paint the wall with awareness messages. IMH director P. Poorna Chandrika said the idea of painting the wall was to spread the message to all. This year, the theme for the day was ‘Health for Justice. Justice for Health.’

The institute has planned for a few events in line with the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking that falls on June 26.