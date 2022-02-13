IMH residents turn to sports

An enthusiastic group participates in selection trials

CHENNAI: Under the shade of the trees, a group of men starts to train in shot-put. The candidates eagerly wait for their turn as their instructor shows them how to hold the ball and make a throw. A stone marked their target distance of around six-metre for training purposes but one throw landed at a distance of 7.5 metres, drawing applause from those gathered around. Enthused with the response, the thrower waved his hand and took his spot in the line all set for another throw.

This small yet enthusiastic group of residents of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) started to train in sports at the ground on the institute’s premises on Saturday morning. The objective was to pave the way for them to get trained and go on to take part in sports events, to start with a selection for an upcoming para-athletics championship.

P. Poorna Chandrika, director of IMH, said they were identifying residents who had intellectual disabilities with co-morbid behavioural abnormalities/psychotic symptoms and have improved with treatment.

“Physical activity in any form is good for residents. Being in a mental health institute and taking medication, residents need physical activity to counter weight gain and metabolic syndromes. Physical activity is a must as we look at holistic treatment that will lead to an active healthy lifestyle for our residents,” she said.

It was Jothi Manikandan, who is working as an accountant on contract basis at the IMH and has participated in paracycling at the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation World Games, who pitched the idea to identify and train residents.

J. Sangeetha, additional resident medical officer, IMH, said, “When he told us about the special Olympics, it got us interested. We thought why not utilise the opportunity for our patients. He brought a coach and we have started to introduce our residents to athletic events, including shot-put and football for now. We have identified around 20 residents so far. They have enough stamina to participate in sports. This is only the starting point, and we will streamline the categories soon,” she said.

She added that it would benefit residents in more than one way. “We are running daycare centres and have rehabilitation methods for them. But when their physical health improves beyond 80%, it will help in improving their mental health as well so that they can come to a near normal life,” she said.

Vijaysarathy G., treasurer of Tamil Nadu Paralympic Sports Association, who has been involved in player identification for seven years, said, “The aim is to bring these patients with intellectual disabilities to the ground and give them a new experience. Once we identify their talent, they have plenty of opportunities to take part in the special olympics as well as certain events at the paralympics.”

The surprise element, he added, was that three residents made a throw of almost seven metres, while some of them enthusiastically ran for 400 metres.

“Patients who have improved with treatment have good chances of getting selected for these sports events. In fact, we have identified three persons for shot put on the first day,” Mr. Manikandan added.

Vignesh (name changed), a resident, is now undergoing training in marathons. “It has been 10 days since I started to train, and it has been a good experience. I am planning to run for a cause, for the cause of mental health,” he said.