IMH patients get training in making sanitary pads

A group of women patients from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) are being trained in making sanitary napkins at a unit set up on the premises. The napkins will be supplied to the government through a women’s self help group (SHG).

On Wednesday, a sanitary napkin production centre was inaugurated on the IMH premises. The machine was donated by Lennox International as part of its corporate social responsibility activities, according to the hospital authorities.

A sustainable way

P. Poorna Chandrika, director of IMH, said 10 women patients, who had improved with treatment, were being trained in operating the machinery and manufacturing sanitary napkins. “This would pave way for sustainable development, as sanitary napkins produced by them will be used by the inmates. There are plans to coordinate with the government and supply napkins based on orders,” she said.

As of now, a federation of women SHGs, formed in 32 districts of the State, is supplying sanitary napkins for the government scheme. The napkins, branded as Pudhuyugam, are provided for women soon after delivery at government hospitals, V. Kanniga Parameswari, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Sanitary Napkins Producers’ Federation, said.

It was through the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women, that she, along with two others, started training selected patients of IMH.

“The 10 patients showed a lot of interest in getting trained. Once they start making the pads, they can meet their own requirements. We will take measures to supply the remaining packs through our group, Sangeetham Women SHG, based on government orders,” she added. Rod Flory, vice-president, Lennox International, was present at the inauguration of the machinery.