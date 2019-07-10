IMH patients attend job fair

For the first time, patients of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) participated in an exclusive job fair for persons with disabilities. Ten of them were shortlisted for jobs, including housekeeping in hotel industry.

A total of 43 in-patients (16 women and 27 men) and 12 out-patients — all of whom had improved after treatment — attended the job fair that was organised by the National Career Service for Differently-Abled of the Directorate General of Employment, Union Ministry of Labour and Employment and CII-Model Career Centre.

“This is for the first time that patients from IMH are attending a job fair. This is a step towards their psycho-social rehabilitation. Once they start getting jobs, we can re-integrate them into the community,” said P. Poorna Chandrika, director of IMH. As of now, three patients — two in-patients and an out-patient — are working at a government office in Teynampet.

On Tuesday, social welfare officers and staff of IMH accompanied the patients to the job fair. Apart from them, persons with disabilities such as orthopaedic, hearing impairment and visually challenged attended the job fair.

“A total of 252 job seekers took part. Of them, 116 candidates have got employment opportunities.” said S. Premanand, Union Ministry of Labour and Employment.

He said that the remaining persons were to undergo skill training.

He added that 12 employers participated in the job fair. Of this, multi national companies such as Accenture, Sutherland, Reliance Market and Mahindra Finance recruited more candidates, he said.

Mock interviews

Prior to the job fair, IMH conducted mock interviews for the patients. Social welfare officers prepared their resume for the job fair. S.B. Singh, deputy director general, Union Ministry of Labour, New Delhi, inaugurated the job fair. Rajasekar, officer from Vocational Rehabilitation Centre, was present among others.