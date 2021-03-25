IMH residents to get vaccinated

CHENNAI

Prisoners with psychiatric issues will also be covered

Starting Thursday, eligible residents of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) will receive COVID-19 vaccines at a separate facility on the premises.

There are 900-odd residents on the premises. Those aged above 45 will be vaccinated, according to officials of the institute. With fresh infections rising in Chennai, vaccination is being ramped up. As none of the residents of IMH has been vaccinated so far, the Greater Chennai Corporation has set up a vaccination centre on the premises.

“A vaccination centre to cover our patients and healthcare workers has been set up on the premises. GCC officials have said that the vaccines will be supplied from the cold chain point. To start with, 100 doses will be provided on Thursday,” P. Poorna Chandrika, director of IMH, said.

Prisoners with psychiatric illnesses and admitted to the prisoners’ ward would also be vaccinated, she said.

“We will start identifying the eligible residents, that is those aged above 45,” she said.

As part of COVID-19 precautions, IMH has been testing patients who are admitted for treatment on a daily basis. “If any of our residents have symptoms of COVID-19, he or she is immediately tested. All are under rigorous monitoring,” she said.