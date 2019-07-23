IMH bakery to get a booster shot

Every day, 240 loaves of bread are baked at the Institute of Mental Health’s (IMH) bakery. The 600 sq. ft facility, that is more than 40 years old and is run by the patients, will soon get a makeover.

Restaurateur M. Mahadevan of Hot Breads will help revamp the bakery, train patients and create a market for the baked goods.

It was during the mid-1970s that the then superintendent Sarada Menon, along with professor of psychiatry Peter Fernandez, established the bakery as part of industrial therapy for patients, P. Poorna Chandrika, director of IMH, said.

Today, 18 to 20 patients bake bread every day, and cookies and sponge cake twice a week. While the bread is used for the patients’ consumption, a portion of the cookies and sponge cakes go on sale at the institute’s outlet.

It was to improve the bakery’s condition that the institute approached Mr. Mahadevan recently, and he readily agreed after visiting the campus. “We will be revamping the bakery at IMH. We will bring in new machinery. We will appoint expert bakers to train the inmates and produce bread, loaf cakes and cookies that will be marketed through Writer’s Cafe,” Mr. Mahadevan said.

The aim is to get a market for the products. “IMH’s products need a market and packaging. That is where we come in. We will supply them with ingredients and transport the finished products. We will give them the conversion charges. Bringing the products and selling them will require a Memorandum of Understanding,” he said.

This is not all. Five persons, who have improved after treatment, are now being trained at Writer’s Café and Winner’s Bakery. He added that the heritage building on IMH campus could be revamped and turned into a function hall with a kitchen, and a cafe could be set up on the out-patient department premises — both involving patients for catering and servicing.

Dr. Chandrika believes that patients should become self-sufficient. “This initiative is to make families of patients shed the thought that they cannot go for work, and pave the way for their return. The effort to revamp the bakery will help us in many ways. We need sponsors who can give employment for our patients,” she said.