IMD to expand observational network, use AI to improve weather predictions

March 09, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, plans to expand its observational network in a phased manner to ensure better accuracy of its forecasts.

It is in the process of identifying new sites to install automatic rain gauges and weather stations across the State. In Chennai, there are 12 ARGs and AWS. Adding more stations, particularly in urban areas, would contribute to accurate prediction of weather events unique to urban areas.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, RMC, Chennai, said: “We are looking to use artificial intelligence to upgrade weather forecast techniques and analyse radar data. Artificial intelligence and machine learning would be used in issuing nowcast for improving forecasts for shorter duration.”

He was speaking on the sidelines of the seminar on Monsoon 2022, organised jointly by Indian Meteorological Society-Chennai chapter and the RMC in the city on Wednesday. Various aspects of the monsoon in 2022, which brought good rainfall over the State, were discussed during the seminar.

In his presentation on Southwest monsoon 2022, P. Senthamarai Kannan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said the Southwest monsoon played a crucial role in ensuring water availability. Failure in the Southwest monsoon would shift the burden on the Northeast monsoon to fulfil water requirement. He highlighted the heavy rainfall patterns, particularly in the Nilgiris and the Western Ghats in July last year.

B. Geetha, scientist, RMC, who spoke about the Northeast monsoon, said Tamil Nadu recorded normal rainfall during the monsoon last year. Last year, the Southwest monsoon had extended up to October 23. There were four days of extremely heavy rainfall, spread over the season.

Noting that it has been 50 years since radar came to Chennai, B. Arul Malar Kannan, scientist and in-charge of doppler weather radar facility, said the S-band analogue radar was installed in 1972 and functioned till the doppler weather radar replaced it. He explained on how indigenously renovated radar helped in tracking cyclone Mandous last year.

R. Nallaswamy, secretary, IMS, also spoke.