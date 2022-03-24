IMD staff protest over issue of promotion

Several Union Government staff join the lunch-hour agitation

The Confederation of Central Government Gazetted Officers Organisation in association with the Meteorologists and Scientific Officers Association (MSOA) organised a protest against the Centre’s discrimination in not giving promotions to officers for several years.

The lunch-hour demonstration organised in front of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Nungambakkam, on Wednesday, saw a number of Union government staff participating in the protest.

V.N. Raju, secretary, MSOA, said members from six Central government unions and associations participated in the protest highlighting the failure of the government to give promotions to staff working in various grades of B, C and D. The protest was held in all offices of the IMD on the eve of World Meteorological Day.

The participants carrying placards “Mission Promotion” participated in the protest.