IMD predicts chilly nights in Chennai for a few more days

March 04, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai continues to experience a slight chill at night and the minimum temperature remained at 23 degrees Celsius.

The weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a day temperature of 32.7 degrees Celsius and 33.8 degrees Celsius. The night temperature in Meenambakkam dropped to 21.5 degrees Celsius, one degree Celsius below normal.

Officials of the India Meteorological Department said the minimum temperature had dropped by a few notches in some weather stations.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said less moisture and clear sky had retained the mild chillness in the air at night. Lack of cloud cover led to quick escape of heat from the earth. This trend may continue for a few more days in places like Chennai as this is the transition period. The IMD has forecast a normal to below normal temperature over the State in March in its seasonal outlook, he said.

The IMD has forecast that a clear sky and the maximum temperature in Chennai will be around 33-34 degrees Celsius till Monday.

Rain likely

Some parts of south Tamil Nadu and adjoining districts may receive light to moderate rain till March 8.

Changes in velocity of easterly winds may bring rain in isolated places and may cover delta districts and Karaikal from Tuesday. Many places across the State, including Chennai, may skip harsh weather for the next few days as the temperature level may be close to or below normal temperature due to the impact of easterlies.

On Saturday, several places except Erode and Kanniyakumari, recorded normal or below normal maximum temperature. Weather stations like Cuddalore, Pamban and Dharmapuri saw a slight drop in maximum temperature. Similarly, minimum temperature remained close to average in many places across the State.