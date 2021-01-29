IMD opens portal for public to share information on weather

The India Meteorological Department has opened a portal that allows the public to share details about weather events in their surroundings.

Weather enthusiasts can report specific local weather events, such as rain, hailstorm or fog, in their area through the webpage https:// city.imd.gov.in/ citywx/ crowd/ enter_th_ datag.php.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has provided a link to the portal on its website.

Officials said the portal, launched at the national level, had the provision for people from various places to report local weather phenomenon. Members of the public can upload photographs and share details about the damage caused in their area.

Better coverage

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, said crowdsourcing the details would help in collating weather data, especially from places that did not have observatories. For instance, a few districts, such as Ranipet, did not have a weather observatory and public participation would help improve forecasts. Weather services such as Nowcast warnings would be improved, he said.

“We will verify the details through other sources. The facility may soon be introduced in regional languages, depending on the patronage,” he added.

On the weather for the next few days, he said the State may experience largely dry weather, except for light rain in one or two places of south Tamil Nadu till February 1.

Easterly wind convergence may bring isolated light rain. On Thursday, only Adhiramapattinam in Thanjavur district recorded 0.4 mm rain between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. in the State.

The department forecasts that shallow fog or mist is likely in one or two places over the State during morning hours. On Thursday, Udhagamandalam recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degree Celsius, the lowest in the State for the second day, followed by Valparai with a minimum temperature of 6.5 degree Celsius. The weather stations in Coonoor and Kodaikanal saw a dip in minimum temperature.

On the ground frost in Udagamandalam, Mr. Balachandran termed it a localised phenomenon occurring in some places. The local observatory did not report the event.