IMD is in the process of enhancing weather prediction tools to maximise forecast accuracy

March 31, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - CHENNAI

India Meteorological Department (IMD) is in the process of enhancing its weather prediction techniques to maximise forecast accuracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior meteorologists discussed about cyclones and numerical weather predictions, important weather forecasting tools of IMD, at an event organised by Indian Meteorological Society, Chennai Chapter (IMSCC) to celebrate IMD’s 150 years of service on Saturday in Chennai.

Elaborating on numerical weather prediction (NWP), V.R. Durai, in-charge, Aerodrome Meteorological Office, Regional Meteorological Centre, said the NWP model has facilitated time, location specific data, and also quantify rainfall. Besides surface observational networks, data obtained from radar, satellite, and aircraft observations also aid in predictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bid to maximise forecast accuracy, ensemble forecast method is being used to fine-tune forecasts. Moreover, real-time data assimilation would be used to estimate initial conditions based on meteorological observations. Now, atmospheric data assimilation is being done at particular time intervals, he said.

Delivering a scientific talk on tropical cyclones, S.R. Ramanan, former director, area cyclone warning centre, Chennai, spoke on cyclones that wreaked havoc in China. On Cyclone Michaung that left a trail of destruction in Chennai and southern parts of Tamil Nadu, he said though some parts were swamped by extremely heavy rainfall, some of the north interior districts did not get much rainfall during Northeast monsoon last year. Higher sea surface temperatures would lead to stronger cyclones, Mr. Ramanan added.

C.V. Jayakumar, Dean, SRMIST Vadapalani; T.V. Lakshmi Kumar, Chairman, IMSCC, and R. Nallaswamy, Secretary, IMSCC took part.

With nearly 155 members, IMSCC is a non-profit organisation striving to disseminate knowledge about meteorological science.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.