IMA holds update on robotic knee and liver update

Doctors Day awards presented to past office-bearers of IMA Chennai South

Doctors Day awards presented to past office-bearers of IMA Chennai South

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Chennai South, held the “Robotic Knee and Liver Update” to commemorate the National Doctors Day 2022.

According to a press release, the benefits, safety profile and advantages of robotic knee replacement and importance of fatty liver screening as part of annual health check-up, hepatitis vaccination and liver transplant was highlighted by specialists.

Doctors Day awards were presented on the occasion while past office-bearers of IMA Chennai South were recognised for their services and academic contributions with an Association Excellence Award.

The awards were handed over by Senthamil Pari, president elect 2022, IMA Tamil Nadu State, V. Saravanan, vice president north zone, IMA Tamil Nadu State and Y. Vedakumari, president, IMA Chennai South.