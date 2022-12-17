Illupur check dam, located upstream of Poondi reservoir, full

December 17, 2022

The present water level in the check dam across the Nagari river is expected to increase the yield in 30 agricultural wells and stabilise irrigation on nearly 295 hectares of land in the surrounding villages, say officials

The Hindu Bureau

A bird’s eye view of the check dam across the Nagari river at Illupur in Tiruvallur district overflowing for the first time this northeast monsoon. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The recently constructed check dam upstream of Poondi reservoir has filled up for the first time during the recent spell of rain. The storage structure across the Nagari river near Illupur in Tiruvallur district was aimed at partially fulfilling Chennai’s water needs and recharging the water table.

Located 20 km upstream of the Poondi reservoir, the water from the check dam across the Nagari river has been flowing into the reservoir.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said the 230-metre wide check dam, which was constructed in July this year, helped in retaining surface water, trapped sediment and to protect the river’s ecology. It replenished the water table in the surrounding villages, including Raghunathapuram and Ramapuram.

Residents of villages near the check dam were dependent on the water source for their irrigation and drinking water requirements. The structure would increase the yield in 30 agricultural wells and stabilise irrigation on nearly 295 hectares of land, the officials said.

The department had implemented the project to store and supply up to 30 million cubic feet of water to the city. Besides the Kosasthalaiyar river and other catchment areas, the Poondi reservoir gets inflow from the Nagari river.

There were plans to build more such structures at every 3 to 5 km stretch of the river to retain surface water and enrich water table, the officials said.

On Saturday, the reservoir received an inflow of nearly 2,150 cusecs (cubic feet per second). Of this, nearly 1,970 cusecs of water was runoff from various waterways and catchment areas. The water release from the Poondi reservoir into Kosasthalaiyar river has been reduced to 2,000 cusecs as the rain has abated.

