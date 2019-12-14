Illegal parking on main roads irks Chennai’s T. Nagar residents

Illegal parking on main roads has worsened traffic movement in and around T. Nagar. With a large number of vehicles parked on both sides on many streets, there is very little room for commuters, residents complain.

On Gopathi Narayanaswami Chetty (G.N.Chetty) Road, motorists have to move at a snail-like pace when they are crossing a particular restaurant that allows its customers to park the vehicles on the main road.

Bhaskar, a resident, said, “This restaurant chain, which is a few meters from Jeeva Park, allows its customers to park on the main road. Pedestrians struggle due to this illegal parking. People coming to Jeeva Park also leave their vehicles on the main road causing inconvenience,” he said.

For residents of Venkatnarayana Road, getting out of their houses and crossing the roads is a huge hassle, especially during weekends. “People visiting the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam park their vehicles on the main road and nearby streets blocking vehicle movement,” S. Manikandan, a resident said.

“Those crossing this temple stop their vehicles to get a glimpse of the lord and because of this vehicles get stuck behind them. There is a ground few meters from the temple. Sports-persons and students coming to play here park their vehicles haphazardly on the main roads, slowing down traffic movement,” he lamented.

Residents here suggested that temple authorities and associations in-charge of bringing in sports-persons liaise with schools on Venkatnarayana Road and use their grounds for parking vehicles on weekends.

Traffic movement on Thanikachalam Road is also a concern during peak hours. An apartment complex right near the Hindi Prachar Sabha, despite having parking facilities inside, allows visitors to park vehicles on the main road. People residing in the area said that a cab agent in the building parks all his vehicles in nearby streets.

A resident, who wished anonymity, said, “All the cab drivers park the vehicles on the main road and roads nearby. There have been instances where vehicles have been parked for months together. People here do complain, but nothing happens,” she said.

Similar problems persist on roads such as Burkit Road, South Usman Road and Habibullah Road. Residents said that unless action is taken, people parking on roads will take things for granted.

Once in a while authorities do come and ask these people to clear off their vehicles but after a day or two the vehicles are spotted again, residents said.