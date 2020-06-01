Chennai

Illegal construction on temple land stopped

As part of its efforts to retrieve temple properties, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department has stopped illegal construction work on land belonging to the Dhenupureeswarar temple in Madambakkam by a private party.

Officials said that the owner of the building was trying to convert his house into a commercial establishment since it is located on Madambakkam Main Road and is worth several crores of rupees. “We are in the process of vacating over 290 encroachers from the seven streets that came up on nearly 20 acres of land belonging to the temple. We have already written to the Revenue Department to not entertain any sale of property or registration in the specified pattas so that people will not further misuse the lands,” an official of the HR and CE said.

The temple properties are on roads including Madambakkam Main Road, Kattabomman Street, Annadurai Street and Thiruvalluvar Street and these were occupied by encroachers since the 1990s.

"We have made several attempts to remove the encroachers but something or the other has been done to stop it. But this time, we have already measured around 60 houses and the Revenue Department and police have said they will help us finish the rest quickly despite the heavy work during the lockdown. We have instructed the Tangedco to disconnect power supply too. After measuring the properties, we will raze down the illegal structures," said another official.

