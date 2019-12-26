Illegal bike racing makes a comeback on city roads

The city police, on Christmas eve, began a crackdown on illegal bike racing on the city’s arterial roads.

As many as 158 persons were booked for speeding and 63 vehicles were seized in various stations. The drive against rash driving will go on till New Year’s eve, the police said.

Though bike racing is prohibited on public roads, the menace reared its ugly head ahead of Christmas. While police personnel were on duty to ensure peaceful celebrations in churches, they received information from the control room that illegal racing was on in some of the arterial roads, including Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai and Kamarajar Salai (Beach Road).

After midnight, people were riding high-end bikes in a rash manner on GST Road, Sardar Patel Road and a few other arterial roads.

Deputy Commissioner of Mylapore Deshmukh Shekhar Sanjay, along with two ACPs and other police personnel, swung into action. Mr. Sanjay told The Hindu, “When we were aiding the smooth conduct of Christmas festivities, we got information about illegal racing. We got a lot of calls as well. So we alerted police personnel on key roads and started a crackdown.”

Threat to others

As many as 158 bikers have been booked, and 63 bikes have been secured. Racers were not only causing nuisance and endangering their own lives, but were posing a threat to the safety of others as well, he said.

Most bikers who were booked were college students, with some having started work recently, Mr. Sanjay said.

Parents should check what their young wards are doing during the night, and discourage them from taking up illegal racing, Mr. Sanjay added.

Cases were filed under Section 336 (Doing any act which endangers human life or the personal safety of others), 279 (Rash and negligent driving) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Those arrested were released on bail immediately. The police plan to continue the crackdown till New Year celebrations.