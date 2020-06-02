Ilaiyaraaja to launch OTT app soon

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja announced on his birthday that his ‘Isai OTT’ application will be launched soon and promised the app will contain much more than just his songs, like behind-the-scenes trivia about how each of his songs were conceived, produced, delivered and collaborations with other musicians.

In a video, Mr. Ilaiyaraaja said the app would enable him to reach people directly.

“I will share my experiences about how each song came to be — inspirations, what happened and how hard we all worked to create each song through this app. It will contain exclusive information. Also, other musicians will talk about their experiences and perceptions about me,” he said.

The application will feature composing sessions, live classrooms, making of a song, background scores, ‘Master Classes’, competitions, covers, instrumentals and live performances.