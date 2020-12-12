Ilaiyaraaja moves HC seeking access to sound recording theatre at Prasad Studios

Music composer Ilaiyaraaja has moved the Madras High Court to injunct the owners of Prasad Digital Film Laboratories at Saligramam here from disturbing his possession of a sound recording theatre, where he had been composing and recording music for more than 35 years.
The composer has also sought compensation of ₹50 lakh from Sai Prasad and A. Ramesh for the mental agony caused to him due to forcible eviction from the recording theatre. The civil suit was listed before Justice N. Sathish Kumar on Friday, and the judge ordered notices.
Senior counsel P.S. Raman said it was unfair on the part of the studio owners to unceremoniously evict an ace musician, who had been occupying the premises for over three decades on the basis of an oral understanding between him and L.V. Prasad, founder of the film laboratory.
The counsel said the plaintiff was not even permitted to take back his belongings, including the pen with which he writes musical notes and several international and national awards won by him.
Mr. Raman said the musician must at least be permitted to enter the theatre for one day, meditate over there since he had spent almost all his life over there composing his music, and take his belongings.
After hearing him, the judge asked Mr. Ilaiyaraaja’s counsel on record K.V. Sanjeev Kumar to put the other side on notice and serve them papers so that they could also be heard on December 17 before passing orders in the case.
