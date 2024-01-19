ADVERTISEMENT

IJCCI announces beginners’ course for Japanese language/

January 19, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IJCCI) has opened admissions for a beginners’ course. The Japanese Language Beginners Course — spoken and written — will commence from February 3. Online classes will be held on Saturdays, from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Sundays, from 9 to 11 a.m. As per a release from IJCCI, students who enrol for this fast track course will be equipped to take up the Japan Foundation’s Japanese Language Proficiency Tests (JLPT) N4 in December 2024. Admissions are also on for online N3 JLPT weekend courses. Interested students can contact 044-4855 6140 or 9884394717 for further details or email indo-japan@ijcci.com.

