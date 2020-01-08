IIT’s cultural fete from today

The silver jubilee edition of IIT-Madras’s annual cultural festival Saarang, which is commencing on Wednesday, will pay tributes to the rich heritage and culture of Chennai.

Abhinav Kankane, cultural secretary (literary) of the event, said that the theme for this year’s festival will be ‘Madras Memoirs.’ He said that the sets and decorations at the event venues will have designs evoking memories of the city.

Continuing with the tradition of taking up social causes as part of the festival, M.S. Sivakumar, Dean (Students), IIT-Madras, said that the students have decided to continue the focus on the Learning and Education Accesibility Project (LEAP), which was started last year with a mission of making education more accessible to students from underprivileged sections.

Shashwath Bacha, cultural secretary (arts) of the event, said that this year’s festival will also have competitions for school students on Thursday titled ‘Imprints.’

Some of the highlights of the five-day festival include performances by Shankar Mahadevan, DubVision, Motherjane and lectures by author Manu S. Pillai, and singer Sid Sriram. Schedule of the events can be seen at www.saarang.org